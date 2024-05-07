Defender Gogic signs new deal with St Mirren

Centre-half Alex Gogic has agreed a new three-year-deal and will remain with St Mirren until the summer of 2027.

The 30-year-old Cyprus defender’s contract was set to expire this summer.

Gogic joined initially on loan from Hibernian in January 2022 before signing a permanent deal in August of that year.

Capped 29 times by Cyprus, he made a scoring debut for Saints in a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in February 2022.

He has since made 90 appearances for the Buddies and has scored seven goals.

He told the club’s website: "I'm very happy. We've been talking for a while but I wanted to focus on the games, but after Saturday I'm happy that it's done.

“From the first day I joined, the love I got, not only from the players and staff, but from the fans made it an easy decision. They [the fans] have been amazing to me from the first day.”

Manager Stephen Robinson said Gogic had opportunities in England and Scotland so is delighted the defender has committed his future to the Buddies.

Robinson added: "'Goga' has been exceptional this season and the season previously.

"He’s like two players in one because he can play in numerous positions. He’s excelled in the middle of a back three and we know we can put him in midfield in certain occasions in games.

"He certainly had other options but he chose to stay here. He’s very happy here, his family are very happy here and he knows the group of boys we’ve got are going to keep improving. It shows he is enjoying his football.”