Deerfield-Windsor announces Brad Piazza as new girls basketball coach

ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor School has announced the appointment of Brad Piazza as the new head girls basketball coach. With an illustrious coaching career spanning over 20 years with north of 350 wins, Piazza brings a wealth of experience, strategic expertise and a proven track record of success to the school’s esteemed basketball program. Piazza spent 21 years at Brookwood School of Thomasville.

Having excelled both as a player and a coach, Piazza embodies the spirit of excellence and leadership that defines the Knights’ athletic programs, the school said. As the new head girls basketball coach, Piazza will lead DWS with a commitment to integrity, discipline and a relentless pursuit of victory on and off the court.

Piazza's career highlights include:

• Six-time GISA Region Coach of the Year recipient (2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010)

• GISA Coach of the Year recipient (2008-2009)

• Head Coach Georgia All-Star Team (2013)

• Led previous teams to two final four appearances and a state championship

“I am honored and privileged to accept the position of head girls basketball coach at Deerfield-Windsor School,” Piazzasaid. “I am eager to work alongside the talented players, dedicated staff and passionate supporters. Developing strong relationships with sub-varsity players and coaches is important to me to ensure a consistent overall program.”

Allen Lowe, Head of School for Deerfield-Windsor School, shared his enthusiasm about the appointment, saying, “We conducted an extensive search to find the perfect candidate to lead our girls basketball program and Coach Piazza emerged as the clear choice. His proven leadership, coaching acumen and commitment to excellence make him the ideal fit to guide our student-athletes towards success.”

As the Lady Knights prepare for the upcoming season, DWS will host a meet-and-greet session at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the media center on the upper campus, where the community and Knights fans will have the opportunity to get to know Piazza better and learn more about his coaching philosophy.