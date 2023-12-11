Deebo shares heartwarming anecdote about playing for his son originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel erupted for two massive performances over the last two games, but what's the secret to the All-Pro wide receiver taking his play to another level?

Following the 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel revealed to reporters that the birth of his son, Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. added an extra layer of motivation for the superstar offensive weapon.

"Not only am I playing for me, but I'm playing for my family."



Deebo is playing with extra motivation thanks to Baby Deebo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WMNwOuS52t — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2023

"Ever since I had him, I can say like the level of play and the focus and determination I have for this game has went to another level, because not only am I playing for me, I'm playing for my family," Samuel told reporters after Sunday's win. "So, like whenever I get to see him out there, he's having a good time. It just gives me more energy to go out there and just make plays."

Deebo and the fam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rJ6WYB1wHI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

Samuel had a field day against the Seahawks' defense on Sunday, recording seven receptions for 149 yards, including a 54-yard deep strike from Brock Purdy in the second quarter that gave the 49ers a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

The versatile playmaker's second consecutive game with a score on the ground was historic, as Samuel broke the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver while becoming just the second player in league history to record 100 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games.

After registering just one touchdown through the first nine games of the 2023 NFL season, Samuel has recorded five total touchdowns over the 49ers' last two games, sending a potent reminder that he remains among the preeminent weapons in the league.

