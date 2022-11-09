Deebo Samuel reveals fiery reaction to 49ers' Christian McCaffrey trade

Deebo reveals initial reaction to 49ers trading for CMC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all of 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20.

What was his initial reaction?

"I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," Samuel told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.

"We're all capable of doing great things with the ball in our hands. We had Jeff Wilson. We're getting Elijah Mitchell back at some point. We added even more fire to this offense."

Samuel and McCaffrey have yet to suit up together as main pieces of the 49ers' game plan. Both were on the field in San Francisco's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, but McCaffrey only played 23 of the 79 offensive snaps.

When the 49ers opened up the entire playbook for McCaffrey the following week, which resulted in a historic three-touchdown performance and a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Samuel was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Heading into the Week 10 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel and McCaffrey are back at practice, gearing up for their first full game together as unique offensive weapons.

"I mean, we were already a very explosive offense, like I just said," Samuel told Melo. "His addition is going to make us even more explosive. You've already seen the early signs of that."

Coach Kyle Shanahan has to be licking his chops drawing up the Xs and Os. There's a YAC storm coming in the NFC West.

