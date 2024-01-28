Deebo Samuel officially active for NFC Championship Game

Not that it’s any surprise, but 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is officially active for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Lions.

After suffering a shoulder injury in last week's victory over the Packers, Samuel was a full participant for Friday’s practice and did not have a game status entering the weekend. He did not participate on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday.

Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) was questionable after being limited in Friday’s practice but is active for the contest. The 49ers also listed defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) as questionable but did not activate him off of injured reserve.

San Francisco’s inactives are quarterback Brandon Allen, receiver Ronnie Bell, linebacker Jalen Graham, cornerback Samuel Womack, offensive tackle Matt Pryor, receiver Willie Snead, and linebacker Curtis Robinson. Allen is the 49ers’ emergency third quarterback.

For the Lions, defensive end James Houston is active for the first time since suffering a broken ankle in Week 2. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker (tooth) was also listed as questionable. But while he’s inactive, he’s available as the emergency third quarterback.

Guard Jonah Jackson (knee), receiver Kalif Raymond (knee), safety Tracy Walker, outside linebacker Charles Harris, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, and cornerback Steven Gilmore are also inactive for Detroit.