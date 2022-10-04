Deebo Samuel drops amazing quote after 49ers' big win over Rams

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself.

"I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after the win. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore.

"I just go out there and line up and you can just see them like, 'Oh here comes Deebo.' "

Against Los Angeles, Samuel caught six passes for 115 yards, including an incredible 57-yard score that toppled many Rams defenders, including Jalen Ramsey.

Holy Deebo ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/4ByG7TG5V6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

Naturally, the question was asked on how the 26-year-old felt about being a nigh-unstoppable force against the Rams on Monday night.

"One guy is not going to tackle me." - Deebo pic.twitter.com/iVOCQsX7pA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

"It's just the mentality that I come out here with, week in and week out," Samuel explained. "One guy is not going to tackle me."

Samuel credits his father for helping instill that confident mindset when he was 4 years old going up against kids twice his age.

"So he built the toughness in me and it shows, week in and week out," Samuel concluded.

The 49ers Faithful has to love what they saw from Samuel against their division rivals.

If Samuel can do this against the reigning Super Bowl champions and maintain that level throughout the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the 49ers are hopeful they will be in a good spot by the time the playoffs roll around.