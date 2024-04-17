Decker earns prestigious Cato Award

INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart High School senior Ava Decker is one of 13 students-athletes from around the state of Indiana who will be honored with a 2024 IHSAA/C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship.

According to a release from the IHSAA, each individual will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their prep accomplishments and be recognized at this year’s inaugural IHSAA Foundation Impact Awards at Gridiron Hall, within the Indianapolis Colts Football Center on May 7.

Decker is a nine-time varsity letterwinner, earning four in track & field, three in volleyball and two in swimming and diving.

She has earned All-Northern Indiana Conference honors in both volleyball and track, while earning Academic All-State and All-Conference honors in each of her sports. Decker sits at the top of her senior class of 748 students at Elkhart.

Ava is a member of the National Honor Society, student government and the Student Athletic Council, Chess Club and serves as Lead Senior of Rotary Interact.

Decker rings bells for the Salvation Army during the holidays, participates in Elkhart Clean-Up, peer tutoring at the local library, helps with local NIVA volleyball practices and many more activities.

She will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Saginaw Valley State University.

Mary Bellia of South Bend St. Joseph was also chosen for the award.

The award is named in tribute to the late commissioner C. Eugene Cato, who led the IHSAA from 1983 to 1995.

To be eligible for the award, each student had to meet certain criteria to qualify including: Be nominated by the school’s principal or athletic director; carry a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale and have no violations of the school’s athletic code of conduct.

To reward the efforts of Indiana’s complete student-athletes, Forte’ Sports Medicine, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Sport Graphics and Franciscan Health Systems have all partnered with the IHSAA and the IHSAA Foundation to sponsor the program.

“These well-rounded, positive role modals have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship,’’ the release said.

Since the 2003-04 school year, the IHSAA has recognized 266 outstanding student-athletes with scholarships totaling $627,500.