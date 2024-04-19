'Decision of the heart': Nagelsmann remains Germany coach until 2026

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has renewed his contract by two years until the 2026 World Cup in "a decision of the heart," the national federation DFB said on Friday.

Former Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann, 36, was appointed last autumn in succession of Hansi Flick on a contract until this year's European Championships in Germany.

He led the team to impressive victories over France and the Netherlands last month in a turnaround from previous modest results, bringing back midfielder Toni Kroos and putting together a core squad without any more experiments.

The DFB said after the March matches they would like to continue with Nagelsmann beyond the Euros, and Nagelsmann also wanted his future sorted before the Euros, either for country or a club.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf named Nagelsmann's renewal "a strong signal for the DFB and the national team. After all, he is on the wish list of many big clubs throughout Europe."

The news ended speculation that he could return to Bayern in summer after the departure of his successor Thomas Tuchel.

"This is a decision of the heart. It is a great honour to be able to coach the national team and work with the best players in the country," Nagelsmann said in Friday's statement.

"With successful and passionate performances we have the chance to inspire an entire country. The two victories against France and the Netherlands in March gave us a taste of this.

"I was very touched by the enthusiasm of the fans. Together we now want to play a successful European Championship at home, that's what we're all on fire for. After that, I'm really looking forward to the challenge of the World Cup together with my coaching team."

Neuendorf agreed that "the national team is more than just a job for Julian Nagelsmann, it is a matter close to his heart. Now there is planning security and everyone can concentrate fully on a successful performance at the European Championship."

Germany start the Euros on June 14 against Scotland, with Hungary and Switzerland their other group stage opponents.

The three-time champions want to do better than at the last three big events: group stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and a last 16 elimination at the Euros in 2021.

Nagelsmann follows Rudi Völler who recently also renewed his contract as men's national team sporting director until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Völler was instrumental in installing Nagelsmann as coach and also fully behind the renewal.

"We were already absolutely convinced by Julian Nagelsmann before the recent successful international matches. But they have once again shown the enthusiasm that Julian and his team can reignite in Germany," Völler said.

"He is an outstanding coach, a tactician who not only has great football expertise, but can also infect and inspire every player with his passion. He is on fire for the national team and for success. I am delighted that we will continue on this path together after the home European Championships."