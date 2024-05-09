Deciding DeMar DeRozan’s future labeled Bulls’ number-one priority

The Chicago Bulls have some huge choices to make this summer. Choices that will help decide the course of the organization for years to come. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, deciding DeMar DeRozan’s future with the team should be their number-one priority this offseason.

“Want to get a clear and concise read on Chicago’s plans for next season? Just watch how DeMar DeRozan’s unrestricted free agency plays out,” Buckley wrote. “If the Bulls are aiming to maximize their competitiveness, they won’t let DeRozan get away. He has been objectively awesome over his three seasons with the team (25.5 points and 5.1 assists per game) and even better in big moments. He’s had the second-most clutch points in each of the past three seasons, and the worst he ever shot on those late-game looks was 47.1 percent, per NBA.com.

“Of course, if Chicago is finally ready to shift its focus forward, then the idea of giving DeRozan, who turns 35 in August, a new deal is a non-starter. To be clear, the Bulls have given no indication of being open to a rebuild, but with the last three seasons having yielded just a single playoff trip and no series wins, that has to be an option they’re at least considering. The likeliest scenario seemingly involves giving DeRozan a new deal and working to beef up the roster around him and breakout star Coby White, but that obviously isn’t the only way things can play out. Once it’s clear whether DeRozan is sticking around or not, the rest of their offseason decisions should become a lot easier to make.”

DeRozan will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so the Bulls could either re-sign him, let him walk, or complete a sign-and-trade.

