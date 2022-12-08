DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore miss practice Thursday

The Cardinals were short a couple of receivers at Thursday’s practice.

DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore both sat out during the team’s first on-field work ahead of Monday night’s game against the Patriots. Hopkins has an illness and Moore missed the team’s last game before their Week 13 bye with a groin injury.

There was better news for wide receiver Greg Dortch. He was out in Week 12 with a thumb injury, but was a full participant to kick off this practice week.

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (chest) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back) were also out of practice on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Trysten Hill (hamstring) and safety Charles Washington (chest) were the team’s only limited participants.

