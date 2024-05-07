DC Brian Flores compares Dallas Turner to former Alabama/NFL star

When the Minnesota Vikings traded up from No. 23 to No. 17 to select Alabama Edge rusher Dallas Turner, many analysts are calling it one of the steals of the draft. Turner was a projected top-10 pick that slid down to No. 17, and he’s on the long list of former Alabama greats, who typically turn out to become solid NFL players.

When speaking with Vikings.com’s Tatum Everett, Flores was asked what player Turner reminded him of. Without hesitating, the Vikings’ defensive coordinator said another former Alabama great: Dont’a Hightower.

Hightower was an All-American linebacker under Nick Saban at Alabama. He was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2012 and played with them from 2012 to 2021. During his NFL career, Hightower was an All-Pro selection and a two-time Pro Bowl player. The former Crimson Tide has winning ways. He won two BCS Championships in college and three Super Bowls with New England.

“Yeah, I was asked this recently,” said Flores. “A player that comes to mind, and he was another Alabama player, Dont’a Hightower. Big, fast, physical, great traits, intangibles, and leadership. That’s the name that comes to mind. I think he’s probably a little faster than Hightower.”

If Minnesota can get Hightower’s winning ways, Vikings’ fans will absolutely love Turner.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire