Dayton men’s basketball upcoming season sold out for 3rd straight year

The University of Dayton announced Friday that all available tickets for the upcoming men’s basketball season have been sold out.

This marks the third straight year this has happened before the Flyers have taken the court to start the season, a university spokesperson said.

UD will play a pair of exhibition games before the regular season starts. One against Ohio State on October 22 and Cedarville on October 28.

“Our community’s support of our players and coaches has been and continues to be truly amazing,” said Neil Sullivan, UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics. “Our fans and the entire community have proven to be a distinctive, fundamental, and enduring part of our program. We are thankful for their extraordinary support and partnership. This is a relationship, not a transaction, and we will never take that for granted.”

This extends a regular-season sellout streak to 60 games dating back to the 2019-20 season. The NCAA did not track attendance during the Covid season. Dayton had 14 sellouts in 2019-20, 17 in 2021-22, and 16 for the 2022-23 season.

The Flyers have announced sellouts before a game was played in each of the last three years.

Every Dayton Flyer men’s basketball game will be aired on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.