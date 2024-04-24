Day named FA director of women's football

Sue Day helped England to the 2006 Women's Rugby World Cup final, where they were beaten by New Zealand [Getty Images]

The Football Association has appointed Sue Day as its new director of women’s football.

She will take up her role in December, replacing the outgoing Baroness Campbell, who had joined the FA in 2016.

Day joins from the Rugby Football Union, where she had been a board member, chief operations officer and chief financial officer.

She is a former England rugby union captain, having won 59 caps for her country.

In 2020, she was made an MBE for services to gender equality in sport.

"Women’s football has the opportunity to change the sporting and societal landscape forever," Day said.

"I am passionate about making sure that future generations have the equal opportunities that weren’t afforded to so many girls like me."

The FA added Day, who was also a founding trustee of the Women’s Sports Trust, will also be responsible for "the strategic leadership to develop, improve and raise awareness of disability football in England".