A Day on the Move With Pro Surfer Madeline Miller

As soon as the sun rises, Madeline Miller’s taking on the tides of one of San Diego’s sun-kissed beaches like La Jolla Shores. The Vans’ longboard surfer got her start in the sport with her mother by her side at two years old, introducing Maddie to her love of the ocean. When the 18-year-old athlete isn't catching waves, she's taking online classes to accommodate her hectic schedule as a high school student and professional surfer. For a closer look into a day in her life, the SoCal longboarder takes Hypebae all around the coastal city from sunrise to sunset.





While she’s a familiar face on San Diego’s sunny shores, she’s also a frequent visitor of the city’s local vintage boutiques and thrift stores like Pack Ratt Records and Junk that inspire her day-to-day style. From satin slip dresses and midi skirts to nostalgic band tees and tanks, Maddie's everyday wardrobe essentials, when paired with Vans’ new sustainably-built UltraRange Neo VR3, are fashionable yet functional enough for the surfer to stylishly stay on-the-go from the streets to the shore and everything in between.

vans madeline miller surf team rider day in the life video waves san diego ocean beach surfer pro surfer





Aside from her morning surf sessions, spontaneous shopping sprees and comprehensive college prep, the skilled longboard surfer carves out time for her best friends that center her just as much as being by the water does. Together, they hit up Maddie's hometown hidden gems, stopping by the Don Bravo Mexican restaurant for tasty bites and beverages by the ocean along with a quick trip to the scenic cliffs of San Diego to catch the sunset as the day comes to a close.

In the video above, spend a day in the life with Madeline Miller as she takes Hypebae to all her favorite places on and off the water.