The day after: Digesting Ohio State’s gut wrenching Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri

Not many fan bases would be disappointed by a 10-2 season, but the expectations for Ohio state football are just different.

After getting embarrassed in the Cotton Bowl by Missouri, the 14-3 loss magnifies the issues surround the Ryan Day led Buckeye program. As someone who is normally looking at Ohio State with Scarlet and Gray color glasses, this loss made me take off the blinders.

The struggles that have plagued Ohio State over the last three years once again reared its ugly head, losing a big game on the national stage made it so much worse.

I have plenty of thoughts on Friday night’s Cotton Bowl loss. Let’s start off with the direction that Day has led this program.

Ohio State has lost its edge under Ryan Day

Ohio State suffers lethargic 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl

Is Ryan Day really a quarterback whisperer?

Thoughts

The list of productive quarterbacks under Day’s watch is impressive, but was it all him? Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud were all elite players, but a third-year player in Kyle McCord and second-year one in Devin Brown should have been developed better. The struggles of Lincoln Kienholz are understandable, but he should have been much more prepared considering he was QB2 entering the Cotton Bowl. The leash on this coming into the season was much longer, but after this season, it’s gotten much, much shorter.

Ryan Day’s questionable in-game decision making

Devin Brown in a walking boot after the Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vL4rjXBE23 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 30, 2023

Thoughts

For someone labeled as an offensive guru, even with the issues at quarterback, the Buckeyes should have been able to score a touchdown. Just one? Is that really asking for a lot? It isn’t. With a month to prepare for Missouri, it seemed like the Buckeyes weren’t ready. There were no in-game adjustments made. The Tigers stacked the box and Day kept trying to run through them. It didn’t work. With Kienholz in the game, why didn’t he move to short routes, screens, draws and some play-action? How about keeping a tight end to help block when the line was getting pushed around? That didn’t happen either. Much of what we saw on Friday night didn’t make sense.

Why did Devin Brown stay in the game when he was obviously hurt?

Missouri forced a fumble on Ohio State QB Devin Brown and recovered it. But it was ruled down and was NOT reviewed… 🤔pic.twitter.com/C2wsDY2o2B — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 30, 2023

Thoughts

If you are like me, you yell a good amount at the television while watching Buckeye games. My biggest issue on Friday was the fact that Day wasn’t protecting his players, specifically Brown. It was obvious that he had hurt his other ankle, but he stayed in that series and then the next, which he took a huge shot that ultimately knocked him completely out of the game. This is all about player safety, which Day disregarded. This was a very bad look.

Ohio State’s offensive line

This is not a screen pass. What the HELL is the line doing. @jbook37 @Menace2Sports pic.twitter.com/46uP6T6zNw — Jordan Potts (@PottsAndPans23) December 30, 2023

Thoughts

The decision to not start Carson Hinzman was a curious one, it may have been due to his appearance on a podcast where he discussed Ohio State’s Name, Image and Likeness towards offensive lineman. Either way, it didn’t work out. Enokk Vimahi got the start and looked terrible, as Matthew Jones slide over to center and looked average at best. The issues that Josh Simmons seemed to have solved, came up again. Josh Fryar joined him in false starting. Whoever was in at quarterback had no chance. With the exception of Vimahi, it was a veteran group, but you wouldn’t think so. Line coach Justin Frye has underperformed in recruiting and now development. Offensive success starts on the line and without average play, the offense struggled mightily.

Ohio State and transfer portal quarterbacks

Ryan Day on the future of the quarterback position. "Nobody cares that you have a freshman quarterback in there, you got to go win the game." He went on to say, "everything's gonna get looked at." pic.twitter.com/LXA7LekPYY — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 30, 2023

Thoughts

The Buckeyes declined to really go hard after a portal quarterback because they believed what they had in-house was better than any of those options. Well, that assessment was wrong and it is in the best interest for Ohio State to pursue one. You can’t expect Air Noland to come in and take the job right away. I’m still high on Lincoln Kienholz, but the level of competition he saw in high school was much different than what we saw on Friday. Changes need to be made here.

Missouri was Michigan-lite and it showed

Eli Drinkwitz in the #CottonBowl celebration: “We’re not bluebloods, we’re dirty, hardworking brotherhood that loves each other and fights for each other.” “We’re faster, stronger, tougher than you in the 4th quarter.” “M-I-Z” pic.twitter.com/W9Js6cG6jA — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 30, 2023

Thoughts

Ohio State’s last two opponents were extremely similar and the results were exactly the same, disappointing losses. Missouri mirrored Michigan, strong line play, a smaller, bruising running back and a quarterback that didn’t make mistakes. I mentioned this before the game started, and should have known the Buckeyes would struggle against this kind of playing style.

The Ohio State defense

Thoughts

This group was the only one that played at a high level, even with many online coaching blaming them for the Buckeyes losing. Let’s be real, anytime your defense holds an opponent to 14 points, you should win the game. That’s exactly what happened, and you had to see that by the time the game got to the fourth quarter, they’d be gassed. It’s another disappointing fact about this 2023 version of Ohio State, the defense has been fixed but now problems on the other side arose, which hurt in the long run. There was one issue I have with the defense however…

Ohio State’s second half defensive struggles

This is…. Bad pic.twitter.com/daOyfEK2Lu — "The" Mike F Chen (@MikeFChen) December 30, 2023

Thoughts

Through two and-a-half, this unit was dominant. The sacks that had been missing all year showed up, the secondary locked down the Tigers receivers and they didn’t allow them to get into the red zone. Then the fourth quarter happened. Two long drives, 95 and 91 yards, were the difference. It wasn’t just this game either. Over the last three years, against Michigan and bowl opponents, excluding kneel down drives, the Ohio State defense has allowed 10 touchdowns on 10 possessions. If there’s one thing that Jim Knowles need to fix, it’s finishing.

Ohio State coaching changes

Thoughts

There are some changes that need to be made on the staff, most likely Day is safe, but others shouldn’t be. Special teams coach Parker Fleming should have been left on the field, Frye is getting to that point. Quarterback coach Corey Dennis is a great recruiter, but his development leaves so much to be desired. I’ve said this before, bring back JT Barrett to coach the quarterbacks, he’s a rising star in the profession. These changes will dictate how the 2024 season plays out, so let’s touch on that a bit.

Ohio State’s 2024 season outlook

Ryan Day on building momentum going into next year, but that was not the case as Ohio State fell short to Missouri 14-3. pic.twitter.com/Rfr5Butt45 — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 30, 2023

Thoughts

Clearly changes need to be made, Day has to make some tough decisions. He can’t be friends with his coaches, they have to respect him. It seems like they don’t as there was rumors of coaches missing meeting to go to a concert while in Texas. Depending on player movement, we are going to see a lot of new faces on this team. It’s hard to say as of right now how this team will perform, but there is still tons of talent returning. Is making the expanded College Football Playoff a shoe-in? At this moment it’s not, but that can change very quickly. The mentality inside the Woody Hayes Athletic center needs to change. This is the cross-roads of Day’s tenure. If we see another season like this one next year, it won’t surprise me to see a new leader of the Ohio State program a year from now.

One last thing… Thank you

