David Wagner speaks after Norwich City departure

The League Managers Association has issued a statement on behalf of former Norwich City head coach David Wagner.

Here is that statement in full:

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Norwich City Football Club the very best for the future and to thank Delia, Michael and Mark for their support during a very challenging season and a half.

“It was an exciting opportunity to return to English football and coach a club with such great history and people. I have enjoyed my time in Norfolk, getting to know the community and everyone who supports the club.

“When Christoph and I arrived, we were confident that we could help the club to challenge for promotion and whilst we are disappointed by the nature of the result against Leeds, we are also very proud of the hard work that everyone at Norwich City has put into the season to reach the play-off semi-finals in such a competitive league.

“Although I am disappointed to be leaving a club with so much potential, I respect that the club has decided to move in a different direction without Christoph and me.

“I would like to thank the players and staff who have performed so well in my time at Norwich City. The fans have also been an incredible support to the team and although we didn’t manage to achieve promotion this season, I hope that the club will return to the Premier League very soon.”

Wagner was sacked as City boss on Friday following defeat in the Championship play-off semi-final against Leeds United.