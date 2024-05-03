David Peterson throws three scoreless innings in second rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie

David Peterson’s latest rehab with Low-A St. Lucie was a success.

The Mets left-hander pitched three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out four batters.

In two rehab starts with St. Lucie, Peterson has pitched five scoreless innings and struck out nine batters. The only blemish is the hit he gave up in Friday's start.

This past November, Peterson underwent surgery on his left hip to repair a torn labrum. If he can maintain this pace, he is eligible to return to the Mets no earlier than May 27, after starting the season on the 60-day IL.

With Tylor Megill also making rehab starts, and closer to a return than Peterson, the Mets have an interesting conundrum when it comes to their rotation.

They have already called up prospect Christian Scott and put Adrian Houser in the bullpen, for now. Later next week, skipper Carlos Mendoza and the Mets will have to make a decision on whether they will go with a five-or-six-man rotation moving forward.

That doesn't include how they'll handle when Kodai Senga returns. It's a good problem to have if you're the Mets.