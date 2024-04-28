David Peterson begins rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie, throws two perfect innings

Mets left-hander David Peterson's journey back to New York started Sunday with a perfect outing at the Low-A level.

In two innings for St. Lucie, Peterson retired all six of his opposing batters, including five strikeouts.

He threw 20 strikes on 28 pitches.

This past November, Peterson underwent surgery on his left hip to repair a torn labrum.

He entered 2024 on the 60-day injured list Feb. 25.

He officially began his rehab assignment Sunday, with the Mets sending him to Low-A St. Lucie for a start against the Daytona Tortugas.

Peterson, 28, is 18-21 with a 4.51 ERA since joining the Mets in 2020.

As a fourth-year pro on the 2023 season, Peterson went 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA in 27 games (21 starts).