David Patrick steps down as Sacramento State basketball coach, joining LSU coaching staff

(FOX40.COM) — David Patrick has resigned as the head men’s basketball coach at Sacramento State, the university announced Wednesday.

Patrick is leaving Sac State to take on the role of associate head coach at Louisiana State University, a place he previously served on the coaching staff from 2012 to 2016.

Current Hornets associate head coach Michael Czepil, who is entering his third season, has been named interim head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Louisiana is a place where Patrick has basketball roots. Patrick, who was raised in Australia, played at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 1997 to 2000, starting when it was known as Southwestern Louisiana.

“My wife and her family are from Louisiana, and the opportunity to go home and be the associate head coach at LSU was something I could not turn down,” Patrick said in a press release. “I am indebted to my players, my staff, and all of their families for allowing me to lead them on their education and basketball journey. The city and the University will forever be in our hearts.”

Patrick was named the Sac State men’s basketball head coach in April 2022 and took over a program that was 11-18 the previous season.

In March, Patrick guided the Hornets to a semifinal appearance at the Big Sky Tournament, marking the first time the Hornets won two games at the league’s postseason event.

During Patrick’s tenure, the Hornets were among the best rebounding teams in the Big Sky and finished among the top 25 in the nation in both of his seasons.

As for the Hornets’ new man at the helm, Czepil joined Patrick’s staff in June 2022 and has served as the associate head coach since. Czepil was also on Patrick’s coaching staff while the latter was a coach at UC Riverside.

The university said Czepil had “a big influence on all areas” of the Hornets program including recruiting, on-floor coaching, player development and scouting.

Czepil brings 14 years of collegiate, international and professional coaching experience. Prior to his coaching career, Czepil was a two-time team captain at Nicholls State, where he played from 2005 to 2009.

