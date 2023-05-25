David Montgomery: Playing for the Bears ‘sucked the fun out’ of football for him

David Montgomery joined the Detroit Lions this offseason after spending his first four NFL years in Chicago. It’s safe to say the new Lions running back is a lot happier being in Detroit than he was playing for the Bears in the last couple of seasons.

In a new YouTube series titled Lions Gaming: Live with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Montgomery and the Lions safety chat and take questions while playing video games live. They cover a variety of topics, from football to food. Some of the conversation is spent with Montgomery comparing and contrasting the Lions and Bears.

After noting to Gardner-Johnson (amongst some video game chat), “Everybody around here, player to coaches, they’re bought in already,” Montgomery goes into a little more pointed detail about what football life in Chicago is like lately.

“I like to compete. That is what football is about. It’s so refreshing to be at a place where I am appreciated,” Montgomery said to immediate affirmation by his fellow new Lions teammate. There is no doubt he’s referring to the Bears here.

Even though Montgomery does admit that he likes Chicago-style pizza, he doesn’t recall the end of his Bears time fondly. The losing “sucked the fun out of the game for me,” he told Gardner-Johnson around the 30:35 mark of the video.

The entire episode of watching Montgomery and Gardner-Johnson talking over the top of playing NBA2K together is worth watching. It’s a nice look into the personalities of two of the newest Lions.

