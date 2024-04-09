David Malukas out for Indy 500 test, Long Beach Grand Prix

Still recovering from surgery on his left wrist, David Malukas will miss Wednesday's Indy 500 Open Test and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach next week.

Callum Ilott, who filled in for Malukas in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg season opener and the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club, will drive the No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren in Wednesday's nine-hour session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In a release, the team said it's "evaluating other options and will announce the No. 6 driver for Long Beach in due course."