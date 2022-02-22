David Feherty will preside over World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony as Tiger Woods to be inducted

The night will be historic — and likely side-splitting.

Golf Channel/NBC analyst David Feherty will be the master of ceremonies for the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 9 at the PGA Tour Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, which will welcome into the Hall Tiger Woods, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, multiple-major LPGA champion Susie Maxwell Berning and the late Marion Hollins, a pioneering golf-course developer and architect.

The ceremony will be aired live on Golf Channel at 7 p.m. and will increase the number of Hall of Fame members to 164. It also comes on the eve of the first round of The Players Championship, at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

“As someone who has been around golf practically my entire life, I know firsthand that the highest possible honor in our sport is the immortality that is reserved for members of the World Golf Hall of Fame,” said Feherty in a statement. "I’m thrilled to contribute in some small way to what will be a historic evening as the Hall of Fame honors its new inductees.”

Tiger's treasures:World Golf Hall of Fame unveils exhibit honoring Woods, other members of 2022 induction class

Photo Gallery:World Golf Hall of Fame opens exhibit honoring Tiger Woods, Tim Finchem, Susie Maxwell Berning, Marion Hollins

Exhibit revealed:Players Championship unveils 'Foreward Together' exhibit, honors African-Americans in golf

The World Golf Hall of Fame locker room will include a set of clubs that Tiger Woods uses, including the familiar Tiger head cover.

Feherty is an Emmy-award winning analyst and host of his own show on Golf Channel. He began working for CBS in 1997 and has worked at NBC/Golf Channel since 2016. Feherty had 10 professional victories, including five on the European PGA Tour, and played in the 1991 Ryder Cup.

Feherty, a native of Ireland, is known for his dry and sometimes controversial wit. He is the author of several books, including one titled, "Somewhere in Ireland, a Village is Missing an Idiot."

David Feherty is the masters of ceremonies for the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 9 at the PGA Tour Global Home.

The evening also will recognize Peter Ueberroth and the late Dick Ferris, as recipients of a newly created lifetime achievement to honor their contributions to the sport; and Renee Powell as the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award.

Story continues

Tim Finchem will join former PGA Tour commissioners Deane Beman and Joey Dey in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

It will be the first Hall of Fame ceremony on the First Coast since 2013. Recent inductions have been at Pebble Beach, New York and St. Andrews, Scotland.

The Hall of Fame will also unveil its new induction trophy for the first time. Designed by Tiffany Co., the arc of the trophy handle embodies the golf swing and represents the global nature of the sport.

There are no public ticket sales for the ceremony.

The World Golf Hall of Fame induction is held every two years. An exhibit honoring this year's class, including multiple areas commemorating the career of Woods, opened at the Hall of Fame in St. Augustine in January.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tiger Woods to enter golf hall of fame in Ponte Vedra Florida ceremony