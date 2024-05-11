David Andrews says Jacoby Brissett has been a ‘huge help’ on offense

According to New England Patriots center David Andrews, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been a big help, as the offensive scheme undergoes change.

Brissett has experience in the new offense, having played under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in 2022. Now, the two are reunited once again, as the new-look Patriots offense begins to take shape.

Andrews has seen his fair share of offensive coordinators in recent years with this being the third offensive coordinator in three seasons for the Patriots organization. But the arrival of Brissett has clearly made things easier on him and the rest of the offense.

David Andrews says Jacoby Brissett has been a huge help to him learning the new #Patriots offense, and adds he sometimes knows what Andrews is thinking as he tries to translate it in his head. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) May 9, 2024

Offensive cohesion is something that has been missing in the past few seasons for the Patriots. There’s hope that will start to change in 2024 with the team working on getting on the right track early.

