Davenport Speedway guarantees action-packed night

When the cars and stars of the Malvern Bank SLMR East Series come to Davenport Speedway on Friday, May 24, it will mark the 10th time in series history. It is five more than any other track in the series that started in 2020, according to a news release.

The best late model drivers in the region will be on hand to race for the $3,000 first place prize.

Support classes at Davenport Speedway will be IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, and Hobby Stocks. The modifieds will be competing for $1,000-to-win. The modified feature is also a qualifier for the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational. Modifieds will have a $30 entry fee for Friday’s race.

Grandstand admission will be $25 for adults, $10 for children (5-10), and kids (4 and under) are free. Pit passes are $40 for adults, $25 for children (10 and under). The pit gate opens at 3:30 p.m., and hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Friday is also Scott County Cattleman’s Association Night at Davenport Speedway.

For more information, visit SR Promotions on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.