Davante Adams posts cryptic message after Raiders sign Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new quarterback on Monday, agreeing to a three-year deal with Jimmy Garoppolo.

But star receiver Davante Adams seems to have mixed feelings about the move. He posted this brief message on his Instagram story Monday afternoon:

"If we haven't talked in the last 3 weeks don't hit me about this s---. Thanks," Adams wrote.

This may or may not be about Garoppolo, but it comes at an inopportune time for the franchise.

Adams may have wanted a reunion with his former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, who is still noncommittal about his future. Or, maybe the message is completely unrelated and just poor timing. Who knows?

What we do know is that Adams went to Las Vegas to play with his college teammate Derek Carr. That obviously didn't work out, with Carr being released in February and signing with the New Orleans Saints after a lackluster 6-11 season. Rodgers was rumored to be interested in playing for the Raiders, though Garoppolo's signing shuts the door on that.

Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the team last March, so he's locked in for the foreseeable future.