Davante Adams has court date for pushgate and fishermen reel in felonies I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, October 13, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

A goose crashed the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning, but failed to inspire a L.A. rally as the Padres evened the NLDS at one game a piece

Raiders receiver Davante Adams has a court date in Kansas City after being charged for pushing a freelance photographer following Las Vegas’ loss to the Chiefs

Pro fishermen Jacob Runyon and Chase Cominsky, who went viral after being caught cheating in competition, have been charged with multiple felonies

PLUS: The Davante Adams saga unearthed some fun facts about former MLB pitcher Randy Johnson that showcase his non-baseball talents and sense of humor!