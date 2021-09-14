Daughter of former Giants linebacker Brandon Short killed in shooting

Brandon Short spent seven seasons in the NFL. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The daughter of former New York Giants linebacker Brandon Short was killed in a shooting Monday, according to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Police found Karli Short, 26, in McKeesport, PA after receiving a call Monday morning. Short was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

Brandon Short confirmed the death in a Facebook post Monday. That post read:

"My heart is broken. I’ve lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence. The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time."

The Allegheny County police are seeking information regarding their investigation.

Brandon Short played at Penn State and with Giants

Short went to college at Penn State, where he was a four-year starter. His performance made him a fourth-round pick by the Giants in the 2000 NFL Draft. Short spent four seasons with the Giants, picking up 163 solo tackles with the team.

He left the team following the 2003 season and spent two years with the Carolina Panthers. Short then re-joined the Giants for his final season in the NFL. That year, Short added 38 solo tackles to his Giants total.

Following his retirement, Short serves as a member of the Pennsylvania State University's Board of Trustees.