Advertisement

Dates, times set for Chargers’ 2024 preseason schedule

gavino borquez
·1 min read

The NFL has finalized the dates and times for the Chargers’ 2024 preseason schedule.

The Chargers will open Week 1 on Sunday, Aug. 10, against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. That is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Los Angeles will then face off against the Rams in Week 2 on Sunday, Aug. 17, at 4:05 p.m. PT.

The Bolts’ preseason concludes on Sunday, Aug. 24, with a game against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. PT on the road at AT&T Stadium.

The Chargers open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8, at home against the Raiders at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire