Dates, times set for Chargers’ 2024 preseason schedule

The NFL has finalized the dates and times for the Chargers’ 2024 preseason schedule.

The Chargers will open Week 1 on Sunday, Aug. 10, against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. That is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Los Angeles will then face off against the Rams in Week 2 on Sunday, Aug. 17, at 4:05 p.m. PT.

The Bolts’ preseason concludes on Sunday, Aug. 24, with a game against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. PT on the road at AT&T Stadium.

The Chargers open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8, at home against the Raiders at 1:05 p.m. PT.

