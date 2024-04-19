Darlinstone Dubar signs with Tennessee

Hofstra transfer guard Darlinstone Dubar signed with Tennessee on Thursday.

Dubar has one year of eligibility remaining after playing three years at Hofstra.

“We are pleased to welcome Darlinstone and his supportive family into the Tennessee basketball program,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “He is already an accomplished collegian who will add a lot to our team. Darlinstone is a true competitor and you know what you will get from him every day. A versatile player who can excel at multiple positions, he is an excellent 3-point shooter who can also knock down midrange shots and finish at the rim. Darlinstone brings toughness and a strong work ethic, both of which will mesh well with the players already in our locker room.”

During his four-year career with Hofstra and Iowa State, he totaled 1,359 points and 580 rebounds.

Dubar also scored 10-plus points in 72 games during his collegiate career.

