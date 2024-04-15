Former Hofstra transfer guard commits to Tennessee

Former Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

Dubar will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Vols.

Dubar originally signed with Iowa State on Nov. 19, 2019. He transferred to Hofstra on April 19, 2021.

The 6-foot-8, 211-pound four-star transfer is from Scotland Campus High School in Scotland, Pennsylvania.

Dubar ranks as the No. 73 overall transfer and No. 14 small forward. As a prospect he was ranked the No. 42 small forward in the class of 2020, and No. 5 player in Pennsylvania.

Dubar averages 11.7 points, five rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Tennessee has one commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. Bishop Boswell, combo guard, signed on Nov. 8, 2023. Dubar is the first portal addition for the Vols in the 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire