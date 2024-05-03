Darling undergoes foot surgery

Harry Darling will miss Swansea City’s final game of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

The centre-back has enjoyed a positive end to the campaign, playing his part in Swansea’s improved run of form.

But Darling, 24, will be absent when Swansea host Millwall on Saturday.

“He has been in some discomfort, but he has been playing so well and wanted to keep playing,” said Swansea boss Luke Williams.

“But in the end it was getting too much and it’s good because when he had the surgery, the surgeon confirmed that this was definitely the correctly course of action.

“He can now work over the summer and be ready for day one of pre-season.”