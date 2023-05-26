Darin Ruf's perfect reaction to Giants' Mike Yastrzemski robbing homer

Ruf has hilarious reaction to Yaz robbing him of homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Darin Ruf could not believe what one of his former teammates did in the first inning of Thursday's game between the Giants and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Ruf, who signed with Milwaukee last week, crushed a 92 mph fastball from Giants pitcher Scott Alexander to right-center field, only to have a potential home run robbed by former teammate Mike Yastrzemski.

As Ruf rounded first base, he realized that a ball he thought was either a home run or at least extra bases, found its way into the glove of a leaping Yastrzemski. The former Giant couldn't help but laugh as he looked out into right field.

Darrin Ruf couldn't help but smile after Yaz robbed him at the wall ðŸ˜† pic.twitter.com/9XnyotkH82 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 26, 2023

Yastrzemski is one of the better defensive center fielders in MLB and has made plenty of highlight reel catches over the years. Ruf, who was teammates with Yastrzemski for two-plus seasons from 2020-2022 and briefly again in 2023, knows exactly what his former outfield counterpart is capable of.

However, he still didn't appreciate Yastrzemski robbing him of what would have been his first home run in a Brewers uniform.

