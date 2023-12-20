Darin Green Jr. reaches milestone, FSU men's basketball snaps 4-game losing skid, beats UNF

Florida State men's basketball stopped the bleeding Tuesday.

The Seminoles snapped a four-game losing streak to push the team back to .500 with a 91-75 victory over North Florida in front of 4.056 fans at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Darin Green Jr. made history in the win, leading FSU (5-5) with 24 points. With 2:42 left in the first half, Green hit a 3-point to push the FSU lead to 42-30.

The basket pushed him past 1,500 career points. Green is in his second year with the Seminoles after starting his career at UCF. He entered the game with 1,491 career points.

Green shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 for 12 from the field overall. He now has 328 career 3s for his career. That mark entered the night eighth among all active Division I players.

Florida State men's basketball guard Darin Green Jr.

The Seminoles scored at least 77 points in all five of their victories this season. They are 4-0 when scoring 80 or more and 3-0 when scoring 90 or more.

Jalen Warley added 12 points and four rebounds, shooting 6 of 8 from the free throw line, while Primo Spears added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. He shot a perfect 5 of 5 from the charity stripe.

Baba Miller finished with 10 points, four boards and four assists and Jamir Watkins had nine points and eight rebounds.

Freshman Taylor Bol Bowen added nine points and six rebounds, beating his previous career-high of six points and five rebounds against Kennesaw State (Nov. 10).

The Seminoles dominated this one from start to finish, as the Ospreys held just one lead (3-2, 16:43) and led for just 26 seconds.

FSU pushed its lead out to as many as 27 in the second half. The Seminoles are now 8-0 all-time against the Ospreys.

The Seminoles shot 51% from the field and 10-of-22 from 3-point range (45%). The Ospreys were limited to 40% shooting and 39% from 3.

Chaz Lanier led UNF with 22 points on 7 of 18 shooting, including 5 of 15 from 3.

Up next:

The Seminoles continue their seven-game homestand with a game against Winthrop (8-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tucker Center. The Eagles are coming off an 82-72 loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.

FSU leads the all-time series against Winthrop 2-0, including an 87-76 victory the last time the two teams squared off on Jan. 1, 2019.

