Dante Scarnecchia recognized by Pro Football Hall of Fame

It has been a busy year for former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. He was announced as a Patriots Hall of Fame finalist in April, and he received a bigger honor on Thursday.

He received a Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence, becoming the 17th person to get the honor.

Scarnecchia was the architect of some of the best New England offensive lines in team history. He worked with the organization from 1999-2014, and then again from 2016-2019. He was there for all of New England’s Super Bowl titles and became an integral part of the organization.

The legendary coach will be honored at the Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony on October 21, according to a press release from Patriots.com.

Scarnecchia is finally getting his due recognition after a storied and celebrated career. It’s fulfilling to see him rewarded on a national scale.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire