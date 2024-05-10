Danny Stutsman projected to the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Oklahoma Sooners 2025 roster received a huge boost when Danny Stutsman opted to forgo the 2024 NFL draft and return for his senior season. The Sooners linebacker room has a lot of talent, but would have been lacking experience had Stutsman departed for the league.

Looking ahead, he and the Sooners defense are poised for another strong season in 2024, Oklahoma’s first in the SEC. With improved defensive tackle depth, Stutsman will get to play a little cleaner as Damonic Williams, Da’Jon Terry, Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton, and David Stone keep interior offensive linemen from climbing to the second level to slow Stutsman and the linebacker group.

With improved talent up front and a developing linebacker group around him, it’s possible we see the best version of Danny Stutsman in 2024. NFL draft analysts are banking on it. In a 2025 mock draft over at Fox Sports, Rob Rang sees Stutsman going in the back end of the first round to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall.

After leading the Big 12 in tackles in 2022 and earning All-American accolades (despite battling injury) a year ago, Stutsman was thought to be a shoo-in to join the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, by returning, the rangy 6-foot-4, 241 has a chance at being the first off-ball linebacker selected next spring. He certainly checks boxes for his playmaking ability, recording 267 tackles, including 28 tackles for loss already. – Rob Rang, Fox Sports

There’s a good chance the Cowboys have a need at linebacker again next offseason. They lost Leighton Vander Esch to retirement and were already light at the position. They signed veteran Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal this spring, but could need an infusion of talent next spring.

Dallas would be a fun landing spot for Danny Stutsman, who has become a larger-than-life individual in Oklahoma.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire