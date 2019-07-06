Danny Green leaves Raptors for Lakers in free agency on reported 2-year deal

Danny Green’s long-awaited free agency decision has been made after announcing that he’ll be joining the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday morning.

Green will be joining the Lakers on a two-year contract worth $30 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

One of the league’s premier 3-and-D players, Green averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during the regular season, while shooting a career-best 45.5 percent from three-point range. Green also played outstanding defence and just missed out on NBA All-Defensive Team honours.

It will be Green’s third team in as many years, joining the Raptors after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs alongside Kawhi Leonard. Green waited until Leonard made his decision, and once it was reported that the reigning Finals MVP would join the Los Angeles Clippers, the sharpshooter revealed his choice to join the Lakers.

Talk about a West Side Story.

Thank you, Raptors fans. This is a run we’ll never forget. We can’t thank you enough for the love and support we experienced over the last year. You are some of the greatest fans basketball has to offer. Thank you #WeTheNorth



Stay tuned for another episode with more details. — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) July 6, 2019

