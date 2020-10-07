Daniel Suarez will drive for new Cup Series team in 2021

Daniel Suarez’s fourth Cup Series team in four years is official.

Suarez will drive for Team Trackhouse, a new Cup Series team set to debut in 2021. The team is owned by former NASCAR driver Justin Marks and will have an alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Suarez’s car number next season will be No. 99.

“The formation of a top-level NASCAR Cup Series team has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Marks said in a statement. “A lot of hard work has transpired to get us to this point and I don’t think we could’ve ended up with better partners in RCR and Chevrolet and with a more passionate and committed driver than Daniel Suárez. Daniel’s drive and hunger to get to the top of this sport is palpable every time I am in his presence. We are building a team of winners and Daniel has delivered just about every time he’s sat in race winning equipment. It’s my job now to put a car underneath him that will carry him to the highest echelon of the sport.”

Suarez moved up to the Cup Series in 2017 after Carl Edwards’ abrupt retirement following the 2016 season. Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion, spent two years at Joe Gibbs Racing before he was jettisoned in favor of Martin Truex Jr.

Suarez then joined Stewart-Haas Racing but was only with the team for the 2019 season. He’s driven the 2020 season for the Gaunt Brothers in the underfunded No. 96 car.

The team’s alliance with RCR comes after RCR is losing an allied team in Germain Racing. Germain is shutting down at the end of the season and sold its charter to Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Hamlin and Jordan will field a team for Bubba Wallace in 2021.

Trackhouse also said that it would start STEM initiative to help children of color and children from underprivileged areas across the country pursue science, technology engineering and math careers.

Daniel Suarez will drive for his fourth team in four seasons in 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) More

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: