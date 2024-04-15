Daniel Jones: Plan is to be ready to go by training camp

The Giants have been meeting with quarterback prospects in recent weeks as they make their plans for the sixth overall pick in next week's draft, but the team has been cagey about whether they’ll actually add a player at the position with their top pick.

Whichever path they take, they will have Daniel Jones under contract for the 2024 season. Jones signed an extension last year, but struggled to make things happen on offense before dealing with a neck injury. He returned to action after missing three games, but tore his ACL in his first game back and has been rehabbing since having surgery to repair the injury.

Jones reported to the team's facility for the start of their offseason program on Monday and said that he hasn't had any setbacks as part of that process.

"Rehab’s going well," Jones said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. "Making good progress. Coming along. I feel like things are going well. The plan is to be ready to go by training camp. That's what I'm shooting for."

Jones said the neck injury, which was his second in three years, is "not a factor" and that his focus is on "making sure I’m healthy" rather than what the Giants do in the draft. He also said he feels he's the best option for the Giants as long as he's healthy and the team's view of that will become clear next Thursday.