Daniel Jeremiah on the instant impact guys Eagles can land with 3 first-round picks

“You not only can get starters, you can get instant impact guys”

-NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: Eagles can get starting WR & starting edge rusher with their first round picks

🎧New podcast with @MoveTheSticks 1 month away from NFL Draft🔽https://t.co/2DH3zYwmfw pic.twitter.com/D78yw1IcN3

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 1, 2022