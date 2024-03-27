D'Angelo Russell on free agency: 'I’d love to be here and continue' with Lakers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

On a Lakers team without enough shot creation outside some guy pushing 40, D'Angelo Russell has become critical to the team's success. He's averaging 18.2 points while shooting 42.3% from 3, but it's his ability to draw defenders and dish — 6.4 assists a game — that the Lakers need to get defenses in rotation.

Russell also can be a free agent this summer. He has an $18.7 million player option that, after a quality season in the bright lights of Los Angeles, he might expect a raise from. However, more importantly, the 28-year-old point guard can lock in the security of a multi-year deal. He'd like to do that with the Lakers, Russell told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

"I'd love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now. Obviously, I've been on the other side of it, and I've been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I'm looking forward to not having to worry about that. I've been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I'm definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it's supposed to play out."

Russell's play has earned him a new contract, but whether that is with the Lakers remains to be seen. What Los Angeles does this offseason will hinge on questions not yet answered. First, how does the postseason go for the team? An exit in the play-in would feel very different from falling in a competitive second-round series, leading to a different offseason approach.

Second, what other players are available and pushing for a trade? This summer the Lakers will have three first-round draft picks they can move, making themselves a more legitimate option for impact players that hit the market. Who those players are will depend on other front offices and other teams' playoff runs — there are more questions than answers right now. Do the Lakers get in the running for one of the Hawks' guards, and if so do they see that person playing well next to Russell? The picture will come into focus as we move toward June's draft and free agency on July 1.

That said, the Lakers locking up Russell on a multi-year contract seems a very possible outcome.

