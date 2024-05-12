Dana White praises Joaquin Buckley’s UFC on ESPN 56 win, but shuts down his Conor McGregor request

Dana White liked what he saw from Joaquin Buckley this Saturday. Well, at least almost all of it.

The UFC CEO was taken away by Buckley’s (19-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) showing at UFC on ESPN 56, where he defeated Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event of the card. Buckley, who had fought and defeated Vicente Luque at the end of March, called to fight in his hometown of St. Louis just a few weeks later against whoever the UFC could put in front of him.

Despite coming off arguably the most high-profile win of his career, Buckley accepted to take on unranked, but dangerous Ruziboev (34-9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), putting on his win streak on the line.

“He asked for this fight. He fought a guy that was smashing people in the first round, and he went out there and took the fight to him,” White said at the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight press conference. “It was an incredible performance, and in his hometown. In my experience, and it’s funny because you get some guys say, ‘It’s my dream to fight in my hometown,’ but most people don’t want to fight in their hometown. There’s a lot of pressure and everybody is hitting you up for tickets. It’s a different vibe when you fight in your hometown.

“Buckley called for this, came out, and he delivered. That guy is going to be a rock star here now. People who didn’t know who he was yesterday, definitely know who he is now.”

After the victory, Buckley was interviewed in the cage where he called for a fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor – something White won’t entertain, as he answered with a simple “Nuh-uh” when asked about it at the post-fight press conference.

Buckley is on a four-fight winning streak since dropping back down to welterweight. He’s in one of his best career runs and quickly rising up the ladder at 170 pounds. He also said he’s interested in fighting welterweight veteran contender Gilbert Burns next.

