Dana White featured in Bud Light Super Bowl commercial with Post Malone, Peyton Manning

Fight fans who tune into Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday will recognize at least one familiar face in the commercials between the action.

UFC CEO Dana White makes a cameo in a commercial for recently-inked sponsor Bud Light. He joins rapper Post Malone and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning in a skit where “The Bud Light Genie” makes everyone’s dream night on the town come true.

Filthy rich? Done. One REALLY big bicep? Yes. An epic night out with Peyton Manning, @postmalone & @danawhite? The Bud Light Genie’s here in our Super Bowl LVIII commercial to make it happen pic.twitter.com/pWWs945CmN — Bud Light (@budlight) February 6, 2024

Bud Light replaced Modelo as the UFC’s official beer partner at the start of 2024. The sponsorship deal, which was signed in October 2023, was reported by ESPN as “the biggest sponsorship deal in UFC history.”

Super Bowl LVIII takes place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie