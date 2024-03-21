Dana Altman March Madness record: Oregon coach leads Ducks to another NCAA Tournament win

Add another win to Oregon coach Dana Altman's March Madness resume.

Altman, in his 14th season with the Ducks, led his program to another first-round NCAA Tournament win after Oregon defeated South Carolina 87-73 on Thursday in Pittsburgh during the first round of March Madness.

It was a long road to get to the 2024 tournament for the Ducks (23-11, 12-8 Pac-12), as they stole a bid by winning the Pac-12 Tournament.

Altman improved to 8-0 in first-round matchups with the Ducks after the win, which was led by Jermaine Couisnard's 40 points and N'Faly Dante's 23.

Altman and Oregon now shift their focus to the second round, where they'll take on 3-seeded Creighton, where Altman coached for 16 seasons before joining the Ducks.

Here's Altman's all-time NCAA Tournament record:

Dana Altman March Madness record

Coach Dana Altman has made Oregon a March Madness mainstay since he took over the program in 2010-11, leading the Ducks to the NCAA Tournament eight times.

Here's his NCAA Tournament record:

Career record: 16-15

(2010-present) Oregon: 14-7

(1994-2010) Creighton: 2-7

(1990-94) Kansas State: 0-1

Altman has led Oregon on multiple March Madness runs, including a Sweet 16 appearance in his third season, an Elite Eight in 2015-16 and a Final Four in 2016-17. Altman and the Ducks then reached the Sweet 16 again in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Dana Altman coaching record

Here Oregon coach Dana Altman's all-time coaching record:

Career record: 755-394

Oregon: 345-151

Creighton: 327-176

Kansas State: 68-54

Marshall: 15-13

Altman ranks 20th in all-time wins by a coach in college basketball, while ranking fifth among active coaches, behind Kentucky's John Calipari, St. John's' Rick Pitino, Kansas' Bill Self and Tennessee's Rick Barnes.

