Dana Altman announces the return of assistant Tony Stubblefield

To those paying attention, you could see this from a mile away.

From the moment DePaul let head coach Tony Stubblefield go mid-season, the speculation of him returning to Oregon began.

Now it’s official.

Oregon men’s basketball Head Coach Dana Altman has announced the hiring of Stubblefield as an assistant coach.

“We are excited to have Tony back in Eugene,” said Altman. “He’s an excellent coach and will make an immediate impact on our team.”

Stubblefield spent 11 seasons on Altman’s Oregon staff before taking over the Blue Demon program. The Ducks reached seven NCAA Tournaments, including five Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights, and a Final Four with Stubblefield on staff.

During his tenure, Stubblefield helped Oregon assemble four recruiting classes that were ranked among the top 12 nationally (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). Included in those classes were future NBA players Troy Brown Jr., Louis King, Bol Bol, and Payton Pritchard.

His absence was noticeable as Oregon missed the last three NCAA tournaments before making a run this season. Stubblefield still followed the Ducks during and after he was the coach at DePaul and was seen at the NCAA tourney in Pittsburgh.

