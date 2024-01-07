Dan Skipper catches a pass and Lions nation loves it

One week ago, Dan Skipper was a central figure of the Brad Allen officiating gaffe in Dallas. Allen thought Skipper reported as an eligible receiver even though big No. 70 clearly did not.

On Sunday, Skipper did more than just declare as an eligible receiver. He ran a rout and caught a pass in this quarter of Detroit’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Skipper gained four yards on the pass.

After losing tight end Sam LaPorta to injury earlier in the game, the Ford Field crowd needed a lift. Skipper’s catch resulted in the loudest cheer for a non-scoring play all afternoon.

Skipper also threw a nice block on David Montgomery’s touchdown run to cap the drive. The fans loved it.

