Dan Campbell to miss Lions rookie minicamp for personal reasons

Lions rookies will be at the team's facility for a minicamp this weekend, but they'll have to wait a little longer for their first chance to work with the team's head coach.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Dan Campbell will not be at the team's rookie minicamp. Campbell will be absent due to personal reasons.

Per the report, Campbell is expected to be back with the team later this month.

After the rookie minicamp is complete, the Lions will resume the second phase of their offseason program. They will begin their organized team activities on May 21 and hold their mandatory minicamp from June 4 to 6.