Dan Campbell emerges as favorite for Detroit Lions next head coach: Report

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

Get ready to pull out your old Dan Campbell No. 89 jersey from the bottom of the dirty laundry pile, Detroit Lions fans.

The former Lions tight end who was on the infamous 0-16 team in 2007 has reportedly emerged as the favorite to be named the Lions' next head coach, according multiple reports.

Campbell is the Saints' assistant head coach and tight ends coach, and with New Orleans still in the postseason, cannot meet in-person with the Lions until after their season is over, so any final official announcements are on hold. The Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in an NFC Divisional playoff game.

BIRKETT: Why Detroit Lions might have a superstar GM in Brad Holmes

READ: New Lions GM Brad Holmes has one very important qualification

One day after the Lions hired Brad Holmes as their new general manager, Campbell seemingly has climbed to the top of the Lions' head coach list. They have met virtually with six candidates and were slated to talk with a seventh Friday in Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Here is a sampling of the reports and reaction:

[ Want more Lions news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Follow Marlowe Alter on Twitter: @Marlowe Alter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dan Campbell emerges as Detroit Lions favorite for next head coach

Latest Stories