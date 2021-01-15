Dan Campbell emerges as favorite for Detroit Lions next head coach: Report

Get ready to pull out your old Dan Campbell No. 89 jersey from the bottom of the dirty laundry pile, Detroit Lions fans.

The former Lions tight end who was on the infamous 0-16 team in 2007 has reportedly emerged as the favorite to be named the Lions' next head coach, according multiple reports.

Campbell is the Saints' assistant head coach and tight ends coach, and with New Orleans still in the postseason, cannot meet in-person with the Lions until after their season is over, so any final official announcements are on hold. The Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in an NFC Divisional playoff game.

One day after the Lions hired Brad Holmes as their new general manager, Campbell seemingly has climbed to the top of the Lions' head coach list. They have met virtually with six candidates and were slated to talk with a seventh Friday in Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Here is a sampling of the reports and reaction:

#Saints assistant head coach/TEs coach Dan Campbell has emerged as the favorite to be the new #Lions head coach, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No in-person interview can be conducted until their season has ended, so it’s all on hold officially until then. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2021

Signs are pointing towards the Lions hiring Saints AHC Dan Campbell. Over the last 48 hours, Campbell and Titans OC Arthur Smith emerged as co-favorites for the job. When Smith canceled his trip to Detroit, search got simplified.



No contract done (or anything like that) yet. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2021

Man I would absolutely love if the @Lions hired Dan Campbell as their next HC. Played with Dan-awesome leader. Great teammate. Toughness embodied and well connected throughout the league to assemble a strong staff. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 15, 2021

According to @RapSheet Dan Campbell has become the favorite as the #Lions next HC #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/huw4P5OhZf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dan Campbell emerges as Detroit Lions favorite for next head coach