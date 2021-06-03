Damon Jones talks LeBron James' game 6 mindset, Ty Lue's impact on the Clippers & Boston's coaching shakeup

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Longtime NBA veteran & former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones joins Chris Haynes to talk about LeBron James' mindset as the Los Angeles Lakers forward faces elimination for the first time ever in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. After playing with James for three years and coaching him for four in Cleveland, Damon explains why he never bets against LeBron.

Afterward, Damon talks about the Los Angeles Clippers overcoming an 0-2 deficit in their series against the Dallas Mavericks (this interview was recorded prior to Wednesday night's game 5 of this matchup). Jones describes what Lue has done behind the scenes to turn the tides of the series.

Next, Chris & Damon talk about the major leadership change in Boston following their exit from the playoffs. Why does Brad Stevens' promotion smell foul when many similar Black coaches have been fired after a poor performance?

