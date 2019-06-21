It took Damian Lillard less than 12 hours to drop a diss track on Marvin Bagley III

No time like the NBA draft to drop a diss track. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Damian Lillard — in addition to being one of the top point guards in the NBA — has long been considered the league’s top freestyle rapper.

Lillard had that title challenged by Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday morning. He responded with the Damian Lillard fury we’ve all come to know and love.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Are we gonna see Marvin Bagley III and @Dame_Lillard go bar for bar on First Take one of these days?@MB3FIVE is ready whenever :eyes: pic.twitter.com/6bITh8kX86 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 20, 2019

A transcript of the exchange that got this all started:

KELLERMAN: Roy Jones, who is a colleague of mine at HBO Boxing, played me a clip of you freestyling in the hallway, and it has been my opinion since then that the best MC in the NBA is either you or Damian Lillard. But who is the best MC in the NBA?

BAGLEY: Man, me. I love music, so I’m going to go with myself.

KELLERMAN: Would you ever battle Damian Lillard?

BAGLEY: Yeah, for sure.

KELLERMAN: So if Damian Lillard would accept that battle, would you do it here on First Take?

BAGLEY: On First Take? Whatever, whatever man. I’ll do whatever. I make music, it’s one of my loves, so we can see.

As it turns out, Lillard couldn’t wait until even the next morning’s “First Take” to respond. Less than 10 hours after the Bagley clip was posted and in the middle of the NBA draft, Lillard posted a bona fide diss track on Twitter.

Story continues

We’ll see how Bagley responds, unless he realizes that getting into a war with a man who attempts this kind of shot with a playoff series on the line isn’t someone you want to mess with.

More from Yahoo Sports: