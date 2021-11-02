Damian Lillard, Chauncey Billups react to Sixers fans chants at star guard

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers have been connected all offseason as teams that could swap star guards. The Sixers are obviously in a tough situation with Ben Simmons while the Blazers are in a similar one with Damian Lillard.

While the Simmons situation is much more volatile, there have been rumblings of Lillard being unhappy with what’s going on with the Blazers. Naturally, the two of them have been rumored to be swapped for each other and with Lillard and the Blazers visiting the Sixers on Monday, the fans let him know they would like to have him there.

During Philadelphia’s 113-103 win over Portland while being so shorthanded, Lillard received a lot of very loud “We want Lillard” chants from the Philadelphia fan base. The star guard definitely heard them and he gave the fans some props.

Damian Lillard on #Sixers fans: "City of Brotherly Love, they showed a brother some love. … I know what it is and what it's about. I’m a Trail Blazer. I appreciate the love, I appreciate the respect they showed, the desire or whatever." But said he's a Trail Blazer. https://t.co/bLh5aE1Cpg — Aaron Bracy (@Aaron_Bracy) November 2, 2021

Then, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups chimed in on it. Adding that they want Lillard as well, but he understood why the Philadelphia fans chanted that. He is obviously a terrific player and the fans would like to see him in a Sixers uniform.

Full quote from Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard:

“I wasn’t surprised at all. When they were saying we want Lillard I was saying we do too. I understand it and I get it. Philly got a great fan base. They hold no punches, man. I’ve always appreciated that about this city.” https://t.co/bLh5aE1Cpg — Aaron Bracy (@Aaron_Bracy) November 2, 2021

Lillard is obviously very loyal to the Blazers organization so it will be interesting to see what happens with that situation, but for now, the Sixers will move on with the roster they have to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

